Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana

9.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick Lamar

10.- "Tu falta de querer" - Mon Laferte

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

COLOMBIA

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren

3.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

4.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

5.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

7.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

8.- "Slide" - Calvin Harris con Frank Ocean y Migos

9.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez

10.- "Hermosa ingrata" - Juanes

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESPAÑA

1.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

3.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez

4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox

5.- "Way Down We Go" - Kaleo

6.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

7.- "You Don't Know Me" - Jax Jones con RAYE

8.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

9.- "Me enamoré" - Shakira

10.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESTADOS UNIDOS

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox

3.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

4.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal

5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

6.- "Deja Vu" - Prince Royce con Shakira

7.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

8.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna

9.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50

10.- "Sigo extrañándote" - J Balvin

(Fuente: Revista Billboard)

MEXICO

1.-"Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox

2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

3.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

4.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

5.- "Me soltaste" - Jesse & Joy

6.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

7.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

8.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes

9.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

10.- "Te juro" - Alejandra Guzmán y Samo

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

VENEZUELA

1.- "Cinturita" - Gustavo Elis

2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel

3.- "Me gusta" - Aran

4.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez

5.- "Cántalo" - Ronald Borjas

6.- "Me enamora" - DJT con Less y Chris

7.- "El chisme" - Reykon y Jonathan Moly

8.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco

9.- "Si usted la viera" - Vladi Ramírez

10.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel

(Fuente: Record Report)