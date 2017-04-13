Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana
Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
2.- "Princesa" - Río Roma con CNCO
3.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
4.- "Cuando se pone a bailar" - Rombai
5.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira
6.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA y Sky
7.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma
8.- "Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra
9.- "Ego" - Lali Espósito
10.- "Tu y yo" - Tommy Torres
(Fuente: Radio Disney)
CHILE
1.- "Shape of you" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
3.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
4.- "Me rehuso" - Danny Ocean
5.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
6.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Anne-Marie y Sean Paul
7.- "Would I Lie to You" - Cédric Gervais con Chris Willis y David Guetta
8.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick Lamar
9.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
10.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren
3.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
4.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
5.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
7.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
8.- "Slide" - Calvin Harris con Frank Ocean y Migos
9.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez
10.- "Hermosa ingrata" - Juanes
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
3.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez
4.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
5.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
6.- "Way Down We Go" - Kaleo
7.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
8.- "Scared to be Lonely" - Dua Lipa con Martin Garrix
9.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
10.- "Tambores de guerra" - Manuel Carrasco
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESTADOS UNIDOS
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
3.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
4.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal
5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
6.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
7.- "Deja Vu" - Prince Royce con Shakira
8.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna
8.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50
10.- "Héroe favorito" - Romeo Santos
(Fuente: Revista Billboard)
MEXICO
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.-"Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
3.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
4.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
5.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
6.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
7.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
8.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
9.- "Me soltaste" - Jesse & Joy
10.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
VENEZUELA
1.- "Cinturita" - Gustavo Elis
2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel
3.- "Me gusta" - Aran
4.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez
5.- "Cántalo" - Ronald Borjas
6.- "Me enamora" - DJT con Less y Chris
7.- "El chisme" - Reykon y Jonathan Moly
8.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco
9.- "Si usted la viera" - Vladi Ramírez
10.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel
(Fuente: Record Report)
