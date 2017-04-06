Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana
Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
3.- "Cuando se pone a bailar" - Rombai
2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
6.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky
4.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira
5.- "Mi persona favorita"- Río Roma
8.- "Ego" - Lali Espósito
7.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma
9.- " Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra
10.- "Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake con Justin Bieber
(Fuente: Radio Disney)
CHILE
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
3.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
4.- "Me rehúso" - Danny Ocean
5.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
6.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie
7.- "Would I Lie to You" - David Guetta, Cedric Gervais y Chris Willis
8.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick Lamar
9.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
10.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
3.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren
4.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
5.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
7.- "Down" - Marian Hill
8.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
9.- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - ZAYN con Taylor Swift
10.- "Hermosa ingrata" - Juanes
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
2.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
3.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
4.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
5.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo y Selena Gómez
6.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
7.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
8.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
9.- "Tambores de guerra" - Manuel Carrasco
10.- "Way Down We Go" - Kaleo
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESTADOS UNIDOS
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
3.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
4.- "Deja Vu" - Prince Royce y Shakira
5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
6.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal
7.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
8.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50
9.- "Héroe favorito" - Romeo Santos
10.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna
(Fuente: Revista Billboard)
MEXICO
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
3.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
4.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
5.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
6.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
7.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
8.- "Sé que te duele" - Alejandro Fernández con Morat
9.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
10.- "It Ain't Me" - Selena Gómez y Kygo
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
VENEZUELA
1.- "Cinturita" - Gustavo Elis
2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel
3.- "Me gusta" - Aran
4.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez
5.- "Cántalo" - Ronald Borjas
6.- "Me enamora" - DJT con Less y Chris
7.- "El chisme" - Reykon y Jonathan Moly
8.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco
9.- "Si usted la viera" - Vladi Ramírez
10.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel
(Fuente: Record Report)
Fuente: Associated Press