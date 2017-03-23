Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana
Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
3.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira
4.- "Cuando se pone a bailar" - Rombai
5.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky
6.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma
7.- "Mi persona favorita"- Río Roma
8.- "Ego" - Lali Espósito
9.- "Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra
10.- "Tú y yo" - Tommy Torres
(Fuente: Radio Disney)
CHILE
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
3.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
4.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa
5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
6.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
7.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
8.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
9.- "Would I Lie to You" - David Guetta, Cedric Gervais y Chris Willis
10.- "Báilame despacio " - Xantos con Dynell
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
3.- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - ZAYN con Taylor Swift
4.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren
5.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa
6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
7.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
8.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
9.- "Bad Things" - Machine Gun Kelly y Camila Cabello
10.- "Down" - Marian Hill
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
3.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
4.- "Sexual" - Neiked con Dyo
5.- "Shed a Light" - David Guetta y Robin Schulz con Cheat Codes
6.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
7.- "Move Your Body" - Sia
8.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
9.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
10.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESTADOS UNIDOS
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
5.- "Hey Ma" - Pitbull & J Balvin con Camila Cabello
6.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal
7.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50
8.- "Héroe favorito" - Romeo Santos
9.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
10.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna
(Fuente: Revista Billboard)
MEXICO
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
3.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
4.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
6.- "It Ain't Me" - Selena Gómez y Kygo
7.- "Sé que te duele" - Alejandro Fernández con Morat
8.- "Me soltaste" - Jesse & Joy
9.- "Scared to be Lonely" - Martin Garrix y Dua Lipa
10.- "Just Hold On" - Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
VENEZUELA
1.- "Buscando tu amor" - Ricardo López
2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel
3.- "Quiero" - Omar Acedo con Jorge Celedón y El Potro Alvarez
4.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco
5.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez
6.- "Juntos" - Melodía Perfecta
7.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
8.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel
9.- "El chisme" - Reykon y Jonathan Moly
10.- "No te cambio por ninguna" - Boni y Kelly
(Fuente: Record Report)
Fuente: Associated Press