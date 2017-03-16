Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana

ARGENTINA

1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

2.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky

3.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

4.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma

5.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira

6.- "Ego" - Lali Espósito

7.- "Tú y yo" - Tommy Torres

8.- "Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra

9.- "Mi persona favorita"- Río Roma

10.- "Andas en mi cabeza" - Chino y Nacho con Daddy Yankee

(Fuente: Radio Disney)

CHILE

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

4.- "Would I Lie to You" - David Guetta, Cedric Gervais y Chris Willis

5.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

6.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes

7.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

8.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick

9.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa

10.- "Báilame despacio " - Xantos con Dynell

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

COLOMBIA

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

3.- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - ZAYN con Taylor Swift

4.- "Bad Things" - Machine Gun Kelly y Camila Cabello

5.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa

6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

7.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren

8.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

9.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

10.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESPAÑA

1.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

3.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

4.- "Shed a Light" - David Guetta y Robin Schulz con Cheat Codes

5.- "Sexual" - Neiked con Dyo

6.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

7.- "Move Your Body" - Sia

8.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Sean Paul y Anne-Marie

9.- "La lluvia en los zapatos" - Leiva

10.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESTADOS UNIDOS

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

3.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

5.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal

6.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50

7.- "Héroe favorito" - Romeo Santos

8.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

9.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna

10.- "Otra vez" - Zion & Lennox con J Balvin

(Fuente: Revista Billboard)

MEXICO

1.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

3.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

4.- "It Ain't Me" - Selena Gómez y Kygo

5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

6.- "Scared to be Lonely" - Martin Garrix y Dua Lipa

7.- "Me soltaste" - Jesse & Joy

8.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

9.- "Just Hold On" - Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

10.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

VENEZUELA

1.- "Escape" - Corina Smith con Gustavo Elis

2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel

3.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco

4.- "Quiero" - Omar Acedo con Jorge Celedón y El Potro Alvarez

5.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez

6.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

7.- "Buscando tu amor" - Ricardo López

8.- "El chisme" - Reykon con Jonathan Moly

9.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel

10.- "Juntos" - Melodía Perfecta

(Fuente: Record Report)