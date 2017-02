Jeremy Meeks, el ex convicto más sexy del mundo, debuta en la New York Fashion Week

Big thanks to @philippplein78 for believing in me... Last night was epic !!! #NeighborHoodKingsNEWYORK @whitecrossmanagement @supamodelmanagement @carineroitfeld #supastar #epic #godisgood #blessed

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:04am PST