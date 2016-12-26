americatevé

Logo de AméricaTevé
Entretenimiento 26 diciembre 2016

Discografía de George Michael

Un vistazo a las canciones y álbumes de la carrera de George Michael.

El publicista de Michael anunció el domingo que el cantautor murió en su casa. Tenía 53 años.

Álbumes:

— "Fantastic" (con WHAM!), 1983

— "Make It Big" (con WHAM!), 1984

— "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (con WHAM!), 1986

— "Faith", 1987

— "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1", 1990

— "Older", 1996

— "Songs from the Last Century", 1999

— "Patience", 2004

— "Symphonica", 2014

___

Canciones:

— "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", 1984

— "Careless Whisper", 1984

— "Last Christmas", 1985

— "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)", con Aretha Franklin, 1987

— "I Want Your Sex", 1987

— "Faith", 1987

— "One More Try", 1987

— "Father Figure", 1988

— "Monkey", 1988

— "Freedom! '90", 1990

— "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me", con Elton John, 1991

— "Jesus to a Child", 1996

Fuente: Associated Press

¿Qué te ha parecido esta noticia?

0 Me interesa
0 Me gusta
0 Me da igual
0 Me aburre
0 Me indigna

Compártela

Notas Relacionadas

Deja tu comentario

Lo Más Leído

Encuesta

¿Cree usted que Donald Trump controlaría el terrorismo islámico si cerrara el ingreso de musulmanes?

SI
NO
ver resultados

Destacadas de Cuba